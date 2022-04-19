Trump bringing ‘American Freedom Tour’ to Central Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Former President Donald J. Trump is bringing his “American Freedom Tour” to Austin and he will be accompanied by prominent conservative speakers, including his eldest son, Donald Trump Jr.

“It’s time to win back America,” the tour’s website states. The Austin date is scheduled for May 14, 2022 from 8:15 a.m. to 5 p.m.

It will be held at the Austin Convention Center at 500 E. Cesar Chavez Street. Ticket prices range from $9 to $3,000 for the “presidential” package.

“It’s time for conservatives to get motivated and defend freedom. For one historic day, the American Freedom tour will be in Austin!” the website states.

Joining the former president and his son will former CIA director Mike Pompeo, rock icon Ted Nugent, Kimberly Guilfoyle, Dinesh D’Souza, Kevin Sorbo, and Sheriff Mark Lamb, among others.

Organizers say the event is meant to build important relationships, help promote a conservative agenda, and protect America’s future.

