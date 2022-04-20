Advertisement

15 alleged child predators arrested during ‘Operation Home Alone’

The undercover operation targeted suspects who allegedly use the internet to prey upon...
The undercover operation targeted suspects who allegedly use the internet to prey upon adolescent children.(The Collin County Sheriff's Office)
By ANNIE GIMBEL
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLIN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - The Collin County Sheriff’s Office arrested 15 people during its two day ‘Operation Home Alone’.

From March 22 – 24, 2022, the Collin County Sheriff’s Office conducted “Operation Home Alone.” This undercover operation targeted suspects who utilize the internet to prey upon adolescent children.

The undercover operation targeted suspects who allegedly use the internet to prey upon adolescent children.

Sheriff’s investigators, in collaboration with agents from the Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Attorney General’s Office, Ellis County Sheriff’s Office, Mount Pleasant Police Department, and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation worked together.

“I want to thank the investigators who participated in this operation for their hard work and dedication to bring this group of sexual predators to justice. These predators are very sophisticated in their use of technology and exploit online forums to target and communicate with children,” said Collin County Sheriff Jim Skinner. “Parents must engage with their children about their devices and how they use them – and please report any suspicious activity to your nearest law enforcement agency. Here in Collin County, we will continue to do what is necessary to protect our children.”

Eleven men were charged with online solicitation of a minor, four were charged with prostitution of a person less than 18 years of age, one man was charged with sexual performance of a child and another was charged with possession of child pornography.

During the operation, investigators seized a large number of electronic devices that were used by these individuals to commit their crimes. These devices will undergo forensic examination which may result in additional criminal charges being filed.

Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Department of Public Safety recruit graduation class on April 7th, 2011 in Austin, Texas
Texas state troopers told to slim down waistline or face consequences: report
KWTX obtained this image of one of the two women accused of stealing meat from a Temple, Texas...
Women accused of stealing more than $2K in meat from Temple H-E-B
FILE
Texas is having a tax free weekend for emergency supplies ahead of severe weather season
Miriam Rios, 6, was found unconscious and dangling upside down from a cedar tree where the wind...
Central Texas girl found dangling from cedar tree after tornado in critical condition
Clifton resident Julie Kross gave KWTX permission to use photos of her daughter, Maya, who...
Mother: Daughter lured to Clifton park, attacked as group watched and individual recorded assault

Latest News

(Left to right: Humberto Acosta and Arthur Stevenson)
Sex offenders from Pharr, Fort Worth added to Texas’ 10 Most Wanted List
Carey Pennington (Source: Tyler Police Department)
Police in East Texas looking for woman last seen walking with her dog
The Texas Rangers investigated the shooting of a man during a disturbance outside the Mickey’s...
Killeen Police officer who shot man outside Mickey’s Convenience Store back on duty
During the inspection, Texas Game Wardens located 381 whole shark fins and an additional 29.2...
Shark fins found at San Antonio seafood restaurant