Arizona security officer accused of kissing, groping victim

Fernando Ceniceros was arrested Tuesday on one charge of sexual abuse.
Fernando Ceniceros was arrested Tuesday on one charge of sexual abuse.(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By Dani Bindner
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 9:15 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Maricopa County Superior Court security officer is facing a felony charge after being accused of kissing and fondling a victim while she was in the Superior Court Building.

Fernando Ceniceros, 35, was arrested on Tuesday and booked into jail on one count of sexual abuse.

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office didn’t release any other details about the allegations or when the accuser said they rook place.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office at 602-876-TIPS (8477). Please reference report No. IR22008032.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

