Beloved former KWTX anchor makes history in new role as general manager at Six Flags

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Sharon Mayo Parker, a beloved former and longtime anchor at KWTX, has been named the first African American female general manager in the history of Six Flags.

Sharon will lead Six Flags over Texas in Arlington, where she’s worked for 15 years, most recently, as the director of marketing, sales and entertainment.

“I think one of the first things that came to mind when I was having a conversation with my husband and presenting to him what the options were, I said, ‘you know what I never thought that a girl like me from Fort Worth would be able to obtain this kind of responsibility, this kind of opportunity’ and he looked at me and said, ‘why not?”

Sharon is no stranger to shattering glass ceilings.

She was the first African American evening anchor at KWTX and she quickly rose to popularity during her time in Waco from 1998 to 2006.

Former KWTX Vice President of News Virgil Teter hired Sharon as a reporter and promoted her to morning anchor, and later evening anchor. He said he is not surprised to see her continued success.

“Sharon’s talent and passion for television news earned her every advancement in her career,” Teter said. “She certainly was one of the best anchors I worked with at KWTX. Six Flags is blessed to have Sharon on its team, and I know she will do well.”

Sharon left Central Texas in 2006 to become spokesperson for the Fort Worth Independent School District and to be closer to her husband’s job in Dallas.

Sharon then moved to Six Flags in 2007 as communications manager and has continued to climb the ladder.

Sharon said making history at Six Flags is something she doesn’t take lightly, but says she’s more focused on her abilities instead of race or gender.

“When you put it all together, it can be overwhelming, but what I think is important to note is not just that fact that I am a female and the fact that I am Black, but the fact that it was my ability to be able to move forward and get this great opportunity,” she said.

Sharon says her new title won’t change her mentality of getting her hands dirty alongside employees.

She calls it “the Six Flags way.”

“We all band together. We pick up trash. We clean tables. You may see me serving cokes. You may see me helping you get in. Just the other day I was helping park cars,” she laughed.

“It’s not the title that defines you. It’s the group of people that are around you and I never lose sight of that, nor will I ever leave my team alone to do a task . It’s going to be all of us working hard together. "

While Sharon’s position will keep her busy at the park, her priority remains her family. Her husband, Jason, is a 23-year veteran with the Dallas Fire Department.

The couples share two children, Trent, 14, and Leighton, 8.

