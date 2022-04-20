Advertisement

Fire forces evacuation of dorm at Texas university; 3 hurt

Prairie View A&M Logo (MGN)
Prairie View A&M Logo (MGN)(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP) — Three people were injured when a fire broke out early Wednesday at a residence hall at a Texas university, officials said.

The fire happened shortly before 6 a.m. at a student housing building at Prairie View A&M University, about 45 miles (70 kilometers) northwest of Houston. The school said the dorm was evacuated and all residents were accounted for.

The university said there were three reported injuries but did not provide details.

Fire officials told Houston TV station KTRK that the fire appeared to be contained to a hallway on the third floor. The cause of the fire was under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Department of Public Safety recruit graduation class on April 7th, 2011 in Austin, Texas
Texas state troopers told to slim down waistline or face consequences: report
KWTX obtained this image of one of the two women accused of stealing meat from a Temple, Texas...
Women accused of stealing more than $2K in meat from Temple H-E-B
FILE
Texas is having a tax free weekend for emergency supplies ahead of severe weather season
Miriam Rios, 6, was found unconscious and dangling upside down from a cedar tree where the wind...
Central Texas girl found dangling from cedar tree after tornado in critical condition
The tornado that hit the Salado, Texas left behind a trail of destruction eight miles long and...
Disaster declaration issued in Bell County after powerful tornado levels dozens of homes, injures 23

Latest News

Former Alaska Governor and Republican Vice Presidential nominee, Sarah Palin, says she would be...
Palins says she would consider being Trump’s running mate in 2024 if he offers
Women wanted for stealing from Victoria's Secret.
South Carolina women wanted for stealing $1,600 worth of items from Victoria’s Secret, police say
Isaac Anthony Guzman,19, has been arrested after hitting a police officer with his car as well...
California driver strikes officer, hits patrol car after police raid sideshow
Belton ISD launches Happiness Hotline
Belton students sharing lessons about empathy and perseverance through hotline