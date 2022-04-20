Advertisement

Justice Department issues statement on Masks being optional in recent ruling

Masks are now optional at Charlotte Douglas International Airport.
By KWTX Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) -The U.S. Department of Justice released the a statement on the recent ruling of the mask mandate.

“The Department of Justice and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) disagree with the district court’s decision and will appeal, subject to CDC’s conclusion that the order remains necessary for public health, said spokesman Anthony Coley in a statement.

The Department continues to believe that the order requiring masking in the transportation corridor is a valid exercise of the authority Congress has given CDC to protect the public health, according to Coley.

Before the district court’s decision, CDC explained that the order would remain in effect while it assessed current public health conditions, and that the Transportation Security Administration would extend its directive implementing the order until May 3 to facilitate CDC’s assessment.

If CDC concludes that a mandatory order remains necessary for the public’s health after that assessment, the Department of Justice will appeal the district court’s decision.

