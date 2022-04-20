Advertisement

Killeen Police officer who shot man outside Mickey’s Convenience Store back on duty

Officer was placed on administrative leave while Texas Rangers investigated shooting
By KWTX Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department on Wednesday announced Devin Hill, a 16-year veteran of the department, has returned to duty after he was placed on administrative leave in the aftermath of a shooting.

The Texas Rangers investigated the shooting of a man during a disturbance outside the Mickey’s Convenience Store located at 3200 S. Fort Hood Street.

Police officers responded to a 911 call shortly before 5 p.m. on April 5, 2022, and were told an individual was causing a disturbance in the parking lot.

The officers approached the individual and “an altercation ensued,” police said.

“The officers attempted to subdue him with their Taser and were unsuccessful,” police further said.

The altercation continued and Hill fire his weapon, striking the individual.

Paramedics took the man to the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center, where he underwent surgery.

A status on the man’s condition was not provided by police. The department has not revealed whether he was charged.

