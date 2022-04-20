Advertisement

Michigan 80-year-old woman hurt after getting purse snatched

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
**WARNING: Some viewers might find the video attached to this story disturbing.**

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - An 80-year-old woman was the victim of a purse snatching from a suspect on a BMX-style bike last week in Niles.

It happened on Thursday, April 14, around 2:05 p.m. just outside of the Methodist Church parking lot on the south side of Cedar Street east of Third Street.

Police say the suspect approached the woman on the sidewalk while riding the bike and grabbed her purse strap as he rode past her, causing her to be thrown to the ground. The suspect then jumped off the bike and jerked the purse from the victim.

Police say the suspect then suspect then fled on the bike eastbound on Cedar Street, then southbound on Fourth Street before abandoning the bike and fleeing on foot.

The 80-year-old victim suffered aggravated injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

If you recognize this suspect, or have any other information on this incident, please call the Niles Police Detective Bureau at 269-683-0404. Anyone with information can also text TIPNILESPD and your tip to: CRIMES (274637), or online at Tipsoft.com. All tips through Tipsoft remain anonymous.

