Ohio woman charged after death of 12-year-old daughter who was found in ‘deplorable’ conditions

Texas Drive in Xenia, Ohio
Texas Drive in Xenia, Ohio(Source: Google Maps)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 5:29 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police said a 42-year-old Ohio woman is now facing felony charges in connection to the June 2021 death of her 12-year-old daughter.

Mary Artis was indicted on three counts of felonious child endangering, according to Xenia police.

Police and paramedics in Greene County initially responded to a Texas Drive residence on June 8, 2021 in Xenia for reports of an unresponsive 12-year-old girl.

The girl, later identified as Aaliyah Artis, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to investigators.

Another 15-year-old girl and an adult sibling of the victim who were both found living with their 42-year-old mother were removed from the home because of the “deplorable living conditions” and placed in the care of a family member.

“The conditions inside the residence were among the worst seen by investigators,” Xenia police said in a press release shared on April 19, 2022.

The Greene County Coroner’s Office said several factors contributed to the girl’s death, including a lung injury, weight loss, malnutrition, and the poor living conditions.

Xenia police said they were able to indict Artis in connection to her daughter’s death because of the living conditions. According to investigators, it’s not believed the girl’s death was purposeful.

“Mary Artis has cooperated with the investigation,” police added.

Artis is scheduled to appear in court on May 6.

