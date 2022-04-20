Advertisement

One injured in shooting at local gas station

One person was injured during a shooting at the Raceway at 1708 S. Valley Mills Drive in...
One person was injured during a shooting at the Raceway at 1708 S. Valley Mills Drive in Beverly Hills.(KWTX)
By Royden Ogletree
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEVERLY HILLS, Texas (KWTX) - One person was injured during a shooting at the Raceway at 1708 S. Valley Mills Drive in Beverly Hills.

According to the Beverly Hills police department, officers got the call of a shooting at the gas station at 3:57 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

When officers arrived on scene they located a 24-year-old male who had suffered a gunshot wound.

Officers provided medical assistance and found that the other party had fled the scene.

The victim was transported to a local medical facility and is said to be in stable condition.

According to Beverly Hills P.D., the Waco Police Department says that the shooter had called them reporting to have shot a subject in self-defense.

Waco P.D. detained and released him to Beverly Hills for investigation. Beverly Hills Police Department and Waco Police Department worked together to process the scene and incident.

The incident is still currently under investigation by Beverly Hills Police Department.

