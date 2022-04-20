Advertisement

Pattern of cloudy, morning drizzle to drier, afternoon warmth & wind for the next few days

By Camille Hoxworth
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
The next cold front on deck is currently scheduled to arrive Sunday night/Monday morning. This could bring us a decent shot for rain with anywhere from 0.25″ to over an inch of needed rainfall before bringing temperatures down to seasonable levels again next week. Until then, the muggy, cloudy, warm and breezy days will continue this week and through most of the weekend.

The next few days will be repetitive, weather-wise. Mornings start in the upper 60s/low 70s with clouds and drizzle followed by a drier, windy afternoon with some clouds clearing, a few peaks of sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 80s/low 90s. This will be the case Thursday - Saturday.

Severe weather doesn’t look likely, at this time, outside of maybe some strong winds as the front blows in. The timing of the front is not completely ironed out - models disagree on the speed of which the front will clear the area. The faster front will have us dry by Monday morning with lower rain totals. The slower front lingers rain through Monday with higher rainfall amounts. Since the drought continues to worsen across the area, let’s hope for the slower front in this case. Especially since, after this front, we go back to sunny and dry days next week.

