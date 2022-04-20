Advertisement

Parachute demo causes brief evacuation of US Capitol

The U.S. Army parachute team the Golden Knights jump out of their aircraft before a baseball...
The U.S. Army parachute team the Golden Knights jump out of their aircraft before a baseball game between the Washington Nationals and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Nationals Park, Wednesday, April 20, 2022, in Washington. The U.S. Capitol was briefly evacuated after police said they were tracking an aircraft "that poses a probable threat," but the plane turned out to be the military aircraft with people parachuting out of it for a demonstration at the Nationals game, officials told The Associated Press.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Capitol was briefly evacuated Wednesday evening after police said they were tracking an aircraft “that poses a probable threat,” but the plane turned out to be a military aircraft with people parachuting out of it for a demonstration, officials told The Associated Press.

The alert to evacuate the Capitol came shortly after 6:30 p.m.

The aircraft, a single-engine plane, was reported to be circling around Washington after taking off from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, according to two people familiar with the matter. The people said the aircraft did not report taking off and did not have appropriate clearance. The people were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

The plane was carrying members of the U.S. Army’s Golden Knights, who then parachuted into the Washington Nationals’ baseball stadium for a pregame demonstration. Nationals Park is a little more than a mile away from the U.S. Capitol.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Department of Public Safety recruit graduation class on April 7th, 2011 in Austin, Texas
Texas state troopers told to slim down waistline or face consequences: report
KWTX obtained this image of one of the two women accused of stealing meat from a Temple, Texas...
Women accused of stealing more than $2K in meat from Temple H-E-B
FILE
Texas is having a tax free weekend for emergency supplies ahead of severe weather season
Miriam Rios, 6, was found unconscious and dangling upside down from a cedar tree where the wind...
Central Texas girl found dangling from cedar tree after tornado in critical condition
Clifton resident Julie Kross gave KWTX permission to use photos of her daughter, Maya, who...
Clifton Police charge 2 teens after girl was lured to park, assaulted while group watched and recorded video

Latest News

The Nap Experience is workers a chance to take a break and a nap at work.
Napping at work? The Nap Experience wants you to do exactly that
NOPD officer Reginald Koeller, 38, was arrested Wednesday on allegations of dealing crack...
Veteran officer accused of dealing crack cocaine, police department says
A massive spike in outages was reported by Verizon cell phone users Wednesday afternoon.
Verizon customers report big spike in outages, other carriers see smaller spikes
File Photo: Vroom
Texas files suit against online car dealer Vroom for deceptive practices
Passengers wait in line at the security checkpoint at Ronald Reagan Washington National...
Most people in US want masks for travelers: AP-NORC poll