Sex offenders from Pharr, Fort Worth added to Texas’ 10 Most Wanted List

(Left to right: Humberto Acosta and Arthur Stevenson)
(Texas DPS)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) -The Texas Department of Public Safety has added two fugitives to the Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders List.

Humberto Carreon Acosta, 33, and Arthur Kennedy Stevenson, 21, are being sought by the state.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $3,000 for Acosta’s arrest, and $2,000 for Stevenson.

Humberto Carreon Acosta, of Pharr, has been wanted since December 2020 when the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for his arrest for aggravated sexual assault of a child.

That same month, the Alamo Police Department issued a warrant for Acosta’s arrest for possession of child pornography.

In May 2021, the Pharr Police Department also issued a warrant for his arrest for failure to register as a sex offender.

In 2020, Acosta was convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a child for an incident involving a four-year-old girl and sentenced to 10 years of probation.

Acosta is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs about 195 pounds and has ties to Hidalgo County, including Pharr and Alamo.

Arthur Kennedy Stevenson, of Fort Worth, has been wanted since January 2021 when the Fort Worth Police Department issued a warrant for his arrest for failure to register as a sex offender.

In March 2021, the Parker County Sheriff’s Office issued three warrants for Stevenson’s arrest for probation violations.

In 2019, Stevenson was convicted of two counts of possession with intent to promote child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography for incidents involving a 15-year-old girl and sentenced to six years of probation.

In 2020, Stevenson was convicted of evading arrest and failure to identify.

Stevenson is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 155 pounds and has ties to Parker and Tarrant counties.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

  • Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).
  • Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture.
  • Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

All tips are anonymous — regardless of how they are submitted — and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

