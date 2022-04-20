Advertisement

Shark fins found at San Antonio seafood restaurant

During the inspection, Texas Game Wardens located 381 whole shark fins and an additional 29.2...
During the inspection, Texas Game Wardens located 381 whole shark fins and an additional 29.2 lbs of frozen shark fins inside of the restaurant’s commercial freezer.(Texas Game Wardens)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - Texas Game Wardens in the San Antonio area located whole shark fins during an inspection of a local seafood restaurant.

Texas Game Wardens and the K-9 Team performed an inspection of a local seafood restaurant on April 13.

During the inspection, 381 whole shark fins and an additional 29.2 lbs of frozen shark fins were found inside of the restaurant’s commercial freezer.

A case is pending against the restaurant/owners.

All shark fins were seized as evidence.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Department of Public Safety recruit graduation class on April 7th, 2011 in Austin, Texas
Texas state troopers told to slim down waistline or face consequences: report
KWTX obtained this image of one of the two women accused of stealing meat from a Temple, Texas...
Women accused of stealing more than $2K in meat from Temple H-E-B
FILE
Texas is having a tax free weekend for emergency supplies ahead of severe weather season
Miriam Rios, 6, was found unconscious and dangling upside down from a cedar tree where the wind...
Central Texas girl found dangling from cedar tree after tornado in critical condition
The tornado that hit the Salado, Texas left behind a trail of destruction eight miles long and...
Disaster declaration issued in Bell County after powerful tornado levels dozens of homes, injures 23

Latest News

The undercover operation targeted suspects who allegedly use the internet to prey upon...
15 alleged child predators arrested during ‘Operation Home Alone’
A wind-driven wildfire burns at the edge of U.S. 89 on the outskirts of Flagstaff, Ariz., on...
Arizona wildfire doubles in size near college town
File Graphic (KWTX)
Six alleged members of Mongols biker gang charged after man is attacked outside Bellmead bar
It happened on Thursday, April 14, around 2:05 p.m. just outside of the Methodist Church...
Michigan 80-year-old woman hurt after getting purse snatched