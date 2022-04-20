Shark fins found at San Antonio seafood restaurant
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - Texas Game Wardens in the San Antonio area located whole shark fins during an inspection of a local seafood restaurant.
Texas Game Wardens and the K-9 Team performed an inspection of a local seafood restaurant on April 13.
During the inspection, 381 whole shark fins and an additional 29.2 lbs of frozen shark fins were found inside of the restaurant’s commercial freezer.
A case is pending against the restaurant/owners.
All shark fins were seized as evidence.
