Advertisement

Suspect arrested in connection to dead woman found in box at Houston apartment complex

Miguel Angel Moreno, 60
Miguel Angel Moreno, 60(Houston Police Department)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 7:59 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - Charges have been filed against the suspect in connection to the death of a deceased woman found in a box.

Miguel Angel Moreno, 60, is charged with tampering with evidence in the death of the unidentified woman found at about 2:45 p.m. April 17 in the 7003 block of Bissonnet Street.

Houston Police Department officers responded to a suspicious package call at the above address and found deceased female inside. 

A preliminary investigation indicated a male took the box out of his apartment and wheeled it through the complex in a hand cart.

Further investigation identified the male as Moreno and, after being questioned by investigators, was subsequently charged for moving the female’s body.

The identity of the victim and her cause of death are pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

Additional charges may be pending, as the investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information in this case is to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Department of Public Safety recruit graduation class on April 7th, 2011 in Austin, Texas
Texas state troopers told to slim down waistline or face consequences: report
KWTX obtained this image of one of the two women accused of stealing meat from a Temple, Texas...
Women accused of stealing more than $2K in meat from Temple H-E-B
FILE
Texas is having a tax free weekend for emergency supplies ahead of severe weather season
Miriam Rios, 6, was found unconscious and dangling upside down from a cedar tree where the wind...
Central Texas girl found dangling from cedar tree after tornado in critical condition
The tornado that hit the Salado, Texas left behind a trail of destruction eight miles long and...
Disaster declaration issued in Bell County after powerful tornado levels dozens of homes, injures 23

Latest News

U.S. Army / Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery
Texan to be buried 79 years after death in World War II
A West ISD police officer is being hailed a hero for saving a student, Jonah Montoya, who...
Central Texas mother praises officer, warns parents after son nearly dies choking on donut
Jordan Nash, a 7th grade student at Foster Middle School in Longview, was seated next to U.S....
U.S. Sen. Cornyn hears from East Texas leaders, Longview middle school student during broadband roundtable
U.S. Sen. Cornyn hears from East Texas leaders, Longview middle school student during broadband roun