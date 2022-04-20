Suspect arrested in connection to dead woman found in box at Houston apartment complex

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - Charges have been filed against the suspect in connection to the death of a deceased woman found in a box.

Miguel Angel Moreno, 60, is charged with tampering with evidence in the death of the unidentified woman found at about 2:45 p.m. April 17 in the 7003 block of Bissonnet Street.

Houston Police Department officers responded to a suspicious package call at the above address and found deceased female inside.

A preliminary investigation indicated a male took the box out of his apartment and wheeled it through the complex in a hand cart.

Further investigation identified the male as Moreno and, after being questioned by investigators, was subsequently charged for moving the female’s body.

The identity of the victim and her cause of death are pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

Additional charges may be pending, as the investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information in this case is to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

