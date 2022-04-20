Temple Police looking for ‘high-risk’ runaway teen

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is looking for a “high risk” runaway teenager.

Police identified the teen as Clayton Marquez, 16, last seen wearing a blue and white “cloud hoodie” and black sweatpants.

The boy was last seen in the 400 block of N. 31st St. around 11 a.m. Tuesday.

If you have information regarding his whereabouts, contact Temple Police at 254-298-5500.

