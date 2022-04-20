Advertisement

Two arrested in connection with Arkansas teen’s kidnapping

Hot Springs police arrested 38-year-old Samuel Wayne Bolling, Jr. of Nashville, Tennessee, and 19-year-old Dayla Diane Ferrer of Memphis, Tennessee.(Hot Springs Police Department)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (KAIT) - Police arrested two people suspected of kidnapping an Arkansas teen.

According to a Wednesday news release from the Hot Springs Police Department, officers arrested 38-year-old Samuel Wayne Bolling, Jr. of Nashville, Tennessee, and 19-year-old Dayla Diane Ferrer of Memphis.

The two are charged with kidnapping, aggravated robbery, first-degree false imprisonment, and first-degree battery. They are being held without bond at the Garland County Detention Center.

On Tuesday, Arkansas State Police issued an AMBER Alert for 17-year-old Trynytee Case after investigators say she disappeared Monday night while leaving work.

Officers found Case just before 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 19, in the 4700-block of Central Avenue in Hot Springs.

According to the news release, Case was taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Police found the two suspects at a location in the 4800-block of Central Avenue, the release stated, and arrested them without incident.

