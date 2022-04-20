Warmth and humidity hangs around until our next front arrives next week

We hope you were able to enjoy some of the more seasonably cool temperatures around Monday and Tuesday because warmth and humidity is back and hang around until early next week. We’ll be stuck in a rut of morning clouds giving way to afternoon sunshine with warm morning temperatures and warm-to-hot afternoon highs through at least Saturday. Morning lows today will start out in the mid-to-upper 60s with some isolated mist and drizzle in a few spots. The low rain chances will be around through midday after which the sunshine gradually returns. Late-day highs today will reach the mid-to-upper 80s and we’re also expecting south winds to gust as high as 30 MPH from time to time. Thursday morning through Saturday morning will start out in the upper 60s and potentially the low 70s in some spots with clouds which turns into at least partly cloudy afternoon skies with highs in the upper 80s.

We won’t break out of this stagnant weather pattern until late this weekend when our next cold front starts to arrive. There’s still some questions surrounding the speed of the front which will make a big difference in exactly how much rain Central Texas will see. The cold front approaches the area Sunday but shower and thunderstorm chances won’t start until the late-afternoon. If the front blasts through the area, like some forecast models are showing, we’ll have a quick shot of rain that’ll be over by daybreak Monday. What’s more likely is a slower moving front which may take it’s time to roll through. The slower front keeps rain chances around Sunday late afternoon, Sunday night, and potentially Monday too. Regardless of the speed of the front, severe storm chances are very low and we could only see a stray strong storm with pocket-change size hail and occasional gusty winds. We’re expecting at least a half-inch of rain but rainfall could approach or exceed an inch near and west of I-35 since the front is currently expected to ease through. After next week’s front moves through, we’re forecast highs to drop into the 70s for a few days with morning lows dipping back into the 50s.

