With nation-wide recruitment numbers low, Fort Hood eyes high schoolers with career expo on post

By Michael A. Cantu
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - Potential recruits were on post at Fort Hood Wednesday, as high schoolers around the area were invited to participate in a career expo.

Wednesday wrapped up the two-day expo that was put off last year because of the pandemic.

“It’s like you would do, like any expo you do at a school, like a book fair. This is kind of the military way of doing it,” said Staff Sgt. Frank Gonzalez with the 3 CR field squadron.

The students were given the opportunity to do a little training, even watching a mock swearing-in.

They also had the chance to get an up-close look at some of the equipment.

“Just to, kind of pique their interest, let them know what’s going on,” said Sgt. Caleb Dumas.

It also comes at a time when recruiters around the nation are having a harder time getting more people to join.

According to The Army Times, it is prompting the Army to request a lower number of active-duty soldiers.

“Hopefully those high-schoolers get to be motivated and become a leader in the United States Army,” said Commander Dominique Williams, with U.S. Army Waco.

All-in-all, around 700 students were on post for the expo.

Regardless if they choose to join or not, it is still a fun way to get in a tank or put their hands on some weapons.

“All this is doing is allowing them to say, hey, this is an opportunity that I have,” said Dumas.

