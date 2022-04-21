10 Things To Do in Central Texas This Weekend: April 22 & 23

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Looking for things happening this weekend in Central Texas? Look no further! We have 10 suggestions of things around Central Texas to do this weekend!

Meet Magnolia at the starting line for the third annual Silo District Marathon weekend in Waco. They’ve got a race for everyone. All race net profits will be directed to the Brave Like Gabe Foundation in support of rare cancer research. The 5k starts Saturday at 8 a.m. followed by the Kid’s Fun Run at 9:30 a.m. Sunday at 7:00 a.m. the half and full marathons take place. The full marathon is a USATF-certified, Boston Marathon qualifying race.

We all know the housing market is hot – see inside some of the newest and best homes for sale at the 2022 Parade of Homes for Waco and surrounding areas all weekend long. You can get tickets at the Heart of Texas Builder’s Association or at any of the homes featured.

This Saturday night, it’s a fun night of entertainment at the Showcase Luau in Copperas Cove with some of the best, local Pacifica entertainment including dance and fire performances along with island plates and desserts for sale.

The Red Poppy Festival takes place in Georgetown this weekend and has hosted a who’s who of artists and bands throughout the last few decades and this year promises to be better than ever. With live performances, all three stages will be heating up and turning out the good time vibes. All concerts are free! The festival really blooms on Saturday with a poppy parade, car show, kids fun zone, with beautiful artworks throughout the entire event.

The FishKid At Heart Casting Competition events exist to engage youth to inspire them to go fishing, enjoy the outdoors, get out from their electronics and spend time fishing with family/friends. The casting events are free to any youth that registers at our events. Kids can come and learn how to cast, learn fishing techniques, win fishing prizes and compete in the official casting competition. There are small kiddie pools for youth 3-6 yrs old to enjoy a simple “pole into water” pool where kids can magnetically fish for plastic fish that have point values. All fishing poles and weighted, hookless jigs are provided. While the kids are casting, parents learn the basics of fishing from pros and local fishing guides in a separate seating area.

The Movie in the Park at Copperas Cove City Park this Saturday is the Sandlot. Bring your own lawn chair, blankets, food, and drinks! It’s a free event and starts at dark. Gates open at 6:30 p.m.

In celebration of Earth Day, pick up a free Easter Redcedar seedling to plant at the Waco Farmer’s Market downtown Waco on Saturday. Waco Friends of the Climate will be handing out 500 seedlings. The Eastern Redcedar is a Texas native, medium size, evergreen, drought resistant, rapidly growing tree. It produces blue berries that are eaten by birds, and may serve as a windbreak. This Redcedar was recommended by Texas A&M Forest Service for McLennan County. The Redcedar will lessen the heat island effect to help cool Waco, serve as excellent carbon sink to combat the climate crisis, clean our air, provide shade, and increase biodiversity by providing a home for other creatures.

Treat your special little lady to an evening of fun and making memories at the 3rd annual Daddy Daughter Dance this Saturday night at The Venue at Lilly Pond. Spend the evening dancing, with refreshments - eating at the food trucks on site, taking photos in the Candid Camper and to top it off --- a confetti cannon will launch a spray of colorful streamers and confetti! All ladies will leave with a special souvenir cup and surprise!

The Groesbeck Spring Peddlers Market will be held Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2:00 p.m at the Groesbeck Convention Center showcasing local artists, craftsmen, and entrepreneurs.

Local Veterans are invited to come and bring a guest to enjoy a free, pancake breakfast provided by the Robinson area Lions Club on Saturday morning in Peplow Park from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Door prizes are given out too!

Want us to include your event? Send information to camille.hoxworth@gray.tv or news@kwtx.com

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.