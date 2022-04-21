3 members of Rios Family released from hospital after tornado devastation

SALADO, Texas (KWTX) - Three out of four members of the Rios Family, including 6-year-old Miriam Rios, the critically-injured girl found dangling from a tree after an EF3 tornado destroyed her family’s mobile home, have been released from the hospital.

Mother Vanessa Perez, who suffered a miscarriage after she, too, was thrown out of the mobile home by the Tornado, remains hospitalized.

The new information was confirmed to KWTX by Salado Independent School District Superintendent Michael Novotony. Miriam is not yet back in school, Novotny said.

Learn how you can donate to the Central Texas Tornado Relief Fund

The girl’s one-year-old sibling, Ezra, and her father, Joel Rios, are currently staying with a relative while they get a new home.

The Rios Family were in their mobile home off FM2843 on April 12 when the tornado warnings came in. The children’s uncle, Stephen Perez, told KWTX the family first tried to drive off but when hail began to fall, they retreated back into their mobile home.

Courtesy photo: Rios Family of Salado (KWTX)

The situation quickly worsened. The tornado with peak wind gusts up to 165 miles per hour tore the family’s home to shreds and flung each member in a different direction hundreds of feet away.

Six-year-old Miriam was flung into a tree. “[Their mom] remembers waking up, rolling over on her side, and seeing her daughter in a tree and she can’t get up or do anything. She just rolled over and cried,” said Perez.

Perez told KWTX multiple members of the family were in and out of various surgeries meant to repair broken pelvic bones and address spinal cord injuries.

Perez said baby Ezra miraculously suffered the mildest of injuries.

You can also donate physical items to the family. Those can be dropped off at 213 Mill Creek Dr. Suite 110, Salado, Texas 76571.

Donations in the form of a check can be made out to the parents Joel & Vanessa Rios and sent to Solana Ranch PO Box 1199 Salado, Texas 76571.

