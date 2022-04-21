C&H Hawaiian Grill in Killeen closed as a result of overnight fire

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A popular North Killeen restaurant is now closed due to an overnight fire.

The Killeen Fire Department responded around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday at the C&H Hawaiian Grill in the 412 block of North Fort Hood Street.

Crews included four engines, one ladder truck, two ambulances, one heavy rescue and two battalion chiefs on the scene to the closed building.

Firefighters cleared the area at about 1a.m. Thursday.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

