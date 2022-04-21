Advertisement

C&H Hawaiian Grill suffers overnight fire in Killeen

Scene of the fire.
Scene of the fire.(City of Killeen)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A popular North Killeen restaurant is now closed due to an overnight fire.

The Killeen Fire Department responded around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday at the C&H Hawaiian Grill in the 412 block of North Fort Hood Street.

Crews included four engines, one ladder truck, two ambulances, one heavy rescue and two battalion chiefs on the scene to the closed building.

Firefighters cleared the area at about 1a.m. Thursday.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Department of Public Safety recruit graduation class on April 7th, 2011 in Austin, Texas
Texas state troopers told to slim down waistline or face consequences: report
KWTX obtained this image of one of the two women accused of stealing meat from a Temple, Texas...
Women accused of stealing more than $2K in meat from Temple H-E-B
Clifton resident Julie Kross gave KWTX permission to use photos of her daughter, Maya, who...
Clifton Police charge 2 teens after girl was lured to park, assaulted while group watched and recorded video
FILE
Texas is having a tax free weekend for emergency supplies ahead of severe weather season
Miriam Rios, 6, was found unconscious and dangling upside down from a cedar tree where the wind...
Central Texas girl found dangling from cedar tree after tornado in critical condition

Latest News

The Temple Police Department reached out to residents on Facebook Thursday to ask for help...
Temple Police looking for runaway teenager
Daniel Decker, 39, is charged with five counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor.
New Mexico teacher arrested, charged with sexual misconduct
Miriam Rios, 6, was found unconscious and dangling upside down from a cedar tree where the wind...
3 members of Rios Family released from hospital after tornado devastation
File Photo
New VA clinics set to open in Copperas Cove and Killeen