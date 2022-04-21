Advertisement

CNN+ streaming service to shut down one month after launch

FILE PHOTO - A logo is seen on the CNN Center in Atlanta. The decision to end the CNN+ service...
FILE PHOTO - A logo is seen on the CNN Center in Atlanta. The decision to end the CNN+ service only one month after it was launched was made by new management after parent company WarnerMedia merged with Discovery to become Warner Bros. Discovery.(Matt Kieffer / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - CNN+, the highly publicized streaming service for the news network, will be shutting down one month after it launched, CNN reported Thursday.

The shutdown is scheduled for April 30.

CNN stated the decision was made by the new management team after parent company WarnerMedia merged with Discovery to become Warner Bros. Discovery.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Department of Public Safety recruit graduation class on April 7th, 2011 in Austin, Texas
Texas state troopers told to slim down waistline or face consequences: report
KWTX obtained this image of one of the two women accused of stealing meat from a Temple, Texas...
Women accused of stealing more than $2K in meat from Temple H-E-B
Clifton resident Julie Kross gave KWTX permission to use photos of her daughter, Maya, who...
Clifton Police charge 2 teens after girl was lured to park, assaulted while group watched and recorded video
FILE
Texas is having a tax free weekend for emergency supplies ahead of severe weather season
Miriam Rios, 6, was found unconscious and dangling upside down from a cedar tree where the wind...
Central Texas girl found dangling from cedar tree after tornado in critical condition

Latest News

FILE - In this Nov. 22, 2017, file photo, Dr. Larry Nassar, appears in court for a plea hearing...
13 Nassar victims seeking $130M from FBI over bungled probe
FILE - Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is seen on the field before an NFL football game...
Texas woman drops lawsuit claiming Jerry Jones is her father
File photo - Tesla CEO Elon Musk said Thursday in documents filed with U.S. securities...
Elon Musk says he’s ready to buy Twitter with $46.5 billion in financing
Actor Johnny Depp takes the stand during a hearing in the courtroom at the Fairfax County...
Amber Heard’s lawyer focuses on Johnny Depp’s texts: ‘Let’s burn Amber’