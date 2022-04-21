Advertisement

Texas man accused of raping 12-year-old girl after setting up encounter on Snapchat

Eduardo Avelar
Eduardo Avelar(Smith County Jail)
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler Police arrested a man accused of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl in an encounter set up on Snapchat.

Eduardo Avelar, 25, of Tyler, is charged with first-degree aggravated sexual assault of a child. He was arrested on Monday and is being held on a $200,000 bond.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained on Thursday, police were dispatched to a Tyler ISD school in February, where a girl made an outcry, saying Avelar had sex with her two years earlier. The girl told police and counselors they had sex after meeting on Snapchat and then meeting up in Avelar’s car.

Police were able to review Snapchat records and corroborated the girl’s testimony. Police also interviewed Avelar, who admitted to having sex with the victim, though he claimed he did not realize she was that young, according to the affidavit.

Police obtained a warrant for Avelar’s arrest on April 8.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Department of Public Safety recruit graduation class on April 7th, 2011 in Austin, Texas
Texas state troopers told to slim down waistline or face consequences: report
KWTX obtained this image of one of the two women accused of stealing meat from a Temple, Texas...
Women accused of stealing more than $2K in meat from Temple H-E-B
Clifton resident Julie Kross gave KWTX permission to use photos of her daughter, Maya, who...
Clifton Police charge 2 teens after girl was lured to park, assaulted while group watched and recorded video
FILE
Texas is having a tax free weekend for emergency supplies ahead of severe weather season
Miriam Rios, 6, was found unconscious and dangling upside down from a cedar tree where the wind...
Central Texas girl found dangling from cedar tree after tornado in critical condition

Latest News

Carl Wayne Buntion, 78, was sentenced to death for the June 1990 fatal shooting of Houston...
Oldest Texas death row inmate faces execution in cop’s death
Carl Buntion, 78
Texas plans Thursday execution for Carl Buntion, the state’s oldest death row prisoner
Border Patrol agents stationed in the Rio Grande Valley Sector captured 13 undocumented...
Texas Border Patrol agents capture migrants being smuggled in hay stacks
Eddie Bohannon
Man under indictment for firing at Falls County deputy now under indictment for murder of Waco man