Father of critically injured child sentenced to eight years in prison

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A nursing assistant who caused massive brain injuries to his infant son six years ago was sentenced to eight years in prison Wednesday.

Jurors in Waco’s 19th State District Court deliberated about two hours before determining punishment for Melvin Vincent, 33. The jury also deliberated about two hours before convicting Vincent on two first-degree felony counts of injury to a child.

Vincent buried his face in his hands as Judge Thomas West read the jury’s punishment verdict and then showed no emotion after learning the jury had rejected his request for probation and recommended 8 years in prison on Count 1 and seven years in prison on Count 2. He will serve the sentences concurrently.

Count 1 charged Vincent with causing the permanent brain injuries that left his 4-month-old son, Kiryn, blind, brain damaged and unable to walk, speak or feed himself. Count 2 charged that Vincent failed to promptly seek medical care for the boy, who is now 6.

Three doctors and two police officers testified during the three-day trial that the boy’s severe injuries could not have been caused by tumbling off a couch and striking his head on a glass ashtray on the floor, as Vincent told police, child protective service workers and medical personnel.

While authorities could not be certain how the boy was injured, doctors told the jury of eight women and four men that the severe trauma to his brain was consistent with Vincent violently shaking the baby, which he denied.

Vincent, who told jurors Wednesday that he suffers from Sickle Cell Anemia and has been in poor health, must serve at least a quarter of his eight-year term before he can be considered for parole. He will be given credit for about 100 days he spent in jail before he posted bond, meaning Vincent, who faced maximum life prison terms, could spend less than two years in prison.

The boy’s mother, Lauryn Mundie, who also is a certified nursing assistant, said she was happy with the outcome of the trial.

Lauryn Mundie and her son Kiryn (KWTX)

“He is guilty and it is out that he is guilty, so I am very happy with everything,” she said. “Kiryn was hurt, Kiryn was seen and either way they sentenced him, no matter how long they put him in there, our lives won’t change. Our lives will still be the same.”

Mundie brought Kiryn to court on Wednesday and positioned his wheelchair near the courtroom doorway, where jurors saw him on their way to begin deliberating Vincent’s punishment.

Prosecutors Kristen Duron and Staci Johnson told jurors in summations that Vincent belongs in prison.

“The defendant’s actions tragically and gravely injured his child, who he owed so much more to,” Duron said after the trial. “The jury heard the evidence and found him guilty. We are proud of Kiryn’s mom and family who have supported him and shown great strength.”

Vincent’s attorney, Jason P. Darling, asked jurors to keep an open mind throughout the trial and told them in summations that Vincent was deserving of probation.

“We appreciate the hard work and thought the jury put into this case,” Darling said. “We feel that hopefully this gives both families some closure on this tragedy and feel the jury rendered a just verdict.”

Vincent, who has two other children from a previous relationship, testified Wednesday that the day Kiryn was born was the best day of his life. He said he and Mundie had quarreled the day before Kiryn was injured so he took the boy and spent the night at his mother’s house on North 66th Street.

He acknowledged that Kiryn was “fussy” but said he “never got under my skin or anything” to the point that he lost his temper. He said the baby started having difficulty breathing and his cell phone ran out of minutes, so he walked to a neighbor’s house to see if he could use the phone. The neighbor testified she went to get her phone, but Vincent had walked across the street and was talking to a utility worker when she got back to the door.

Vincent said he used the man’s phone to call his mother, not 911, because he said he always calls his mother for advice about what to do. He said she drove him and Kiryn to a Waco hospital, arriving there about 45 minutes after he said he first noticed Kiryn was having breathing difficulties.

Under cross-examination from Johnson, Vincent acknowledged that he knew that he could have called 911 on his cell phone, even though he had used up his minutes.

He said he performed CPR on his son before he sought out a phone to borrow. He denied striking, dropping or shaking the child and denied Johnson’s accusations that he was upset that Kiryn was taking up the time and attention that Mundie used to give him during his bouts with Sickle Cell symptoms.

“I was in distress,” Vincent said. “I didn’t know what was wrong with him. I had just given him CPR and I feel like he is still alive because of me. I was in shock when I went to the hospital. I’m a chill person usually, but I was in shock.”

Johnson told the jury in summations that Kiryn is not alive because of Vincent’s actions. He is alive despite his actions, she said. She said that Vincent didn’t just take Kiryn’s life from him, he also took Mundie’s life from her because she now must spend her entire life caring for her permanently disabled son.

