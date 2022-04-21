Advertisement

Former Baylor football player organizes spring game cook off

By Darby Brown
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A former Baylor offensive lineman developed a passion for grilling, and has been sharing it with Baylor nation.

Blake Blackmar started just simply sharing food pictures on social media, but it’s turned into a community of former players and fans who meet up together at tailgates.

Before the spring game, Blackmar wanted to hold a cook-off, so he teamed up with Baylor to make it happen.

Grillers will be at Touchdown Alley

