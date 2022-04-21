Man under indictment for firing at Falls County deputy now under indictment for murder of Waco man

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco man under indictment in Falls County on charges he fired a weapon at a deputy in January was indicted Thursday in the shooting death of a man in Waco.

A McLennan County grand jury indicted Eddie Bohannon, 23, on a murder charge in the January 21 death of Curtis Joe Freeman.

Freeman, 30, was shot once in the head and multiple times in the torso outside G’s convenience store, commonly known as The Blue Store, 1900 JJ Flewellen Road, on January 16.

Freeman was placed on life support and died five days later, Waco police said.

According to arrest records, Waco police investigators learned a man called “Eddie Bo” shot Freeman and reported that multiple surveillance cameras showed Bohannan inside and outside the store before, during and after the shooting.

Eyewitnesses told police that Bohannan was dressed “exactly as the shooter was,” according to an arrest affidavit.

Eddie Bohannon Indictment (KWTX)

The affidavit also alleges police spoke to a witness who said Bohannan confessed to him later that same day that he shot Freeman.

The affidavit does not reveal a motive for the shooting.

The Waco shooting occurred two days before Falls County officials say Bohannan fired at a Falls County sheriff’s deputy during a traffic stop near Highway 7 and Highway 320.

Falls County Sheriff Joe Lopez said Bohannan was a passenger in a truck and pulled a gun and fired at least three shots at the deputy while she was standing on the passenger side of the truck. The deputy was not injured and the driver of the truck drove away toward Chilton, Lopez said.

Lopez called the McLennan County Sheriff’s office for assistance and the department’s Fugitive Apprehension and Special Task took Bohannan into custody later that evening, officials said. McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara said Bohannan was carrying a pistol when he was arrested.

Falls County District Attorney Kathryn “Jody” Gilliam told KWTX Bohannan was indicted on a charge of aggravated assault on a public servant. He remains in the Falls County Jail under bonds totaling $300,000.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.