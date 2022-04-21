Morning drizzle possible but a better chance for rain by the end of the weekend

The next few days will stay quiet weather-wise. We see clouds in the morning and some light drizzle possible and muggy temperatures in the upper 60s/low 70s to start the day. Winds stay locked in from the south so humidity continues to stay high. The warm winds off the coast plus a little afternoon sunshine will boost temperatures into the upper 80s/low 90s for Friday and Saturday. Rain chances stay confined to light, morning drizzle for the next few days before our next significant chance for rain comes riding with our next cold front.

Our next cold front is set to arrive late Sunday into Monday. The rain chances with Sunday’s front continue to remain high and confidence remains high that everyone will see at least a bit of rain. The latest data coming in on Sunday’s front is good news for us. We’re seeing signs that the cold front will not only take it’s time to move through and allow more much needed rain to fall, but the highest rainfall totals are expected near and especially west of I-35 where rain has been extremely rare for the last 6 months. Most of the daytime hours Sunday will be dry but late in the afternoon and especially after sunset, we’ll start to see the influence of the front as scattered showers and non-severe storms arrive. The heaviest rain looks to arrive overnight as the front slides through, but scattered light-to-moderate rain may continue into Monday even after the front clears the area. We may not be completely rain free until Monday night or even early Tuesday! The highest totals, potentially an inch or more, should be found near and west of I-35. Totals east of I-35 may approach an inch in spots too, but widespread totals should stay below an inch. After the front clears, we’ll be gearing up for seasonably cool conditions with highs in the 70s on Tuesday with a quick warm up late next week.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.