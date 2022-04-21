New Mexico teacher arrested, charged with sexual misconduct

HOBBS, New Mexico (KCBD) - A Hobbs teacher was arrested Wednesday and charged with criminal sexual contact of a minor after two female students came forward with the allegations earlier this month.

Daniel Decker, 39, a teacher and coach at Highland Middle School, is accused of inappropriate behavior towards five students. School staff was made aware of the allegations and contacted the Hobbs Police Department. Decker was then contacted and agreed to a voluntary interview with investigators.

He was arrested on April 20 and is currently being held at the Lea County Detention Center pending arraignment.

