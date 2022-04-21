New VA clinics set to open in Copperas Cove and Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Central Texas Veterans Affairs Health Care System on Thursday announced it had awarded contracts for two new community-based outpatient clinics in Copperas Cove and Killeen.

The clinics are scheduled to open this fall. Officials said the Copperas Cove clinic will be located at 336 Town Square and the Killeen clinic at 1001 East Veterans Memorial Boulevard, suite 401.

“We are excited to offer Veterans primary health care options closer to where they live,” said Executive Director Michael Kiefer, Central Texas VA Health Care System.

“Not only will these new VA clinics in Copperas Cove and Killeen offer primary care, but also women’s health services for our growing number of women Veterans.”

VA awarded 10-year contracts to Potomac Valor Healthcare and Primary Care Solutions, Inc. Both contractors are minority and service-disabled Veteran-owned small businesses, the VA said.

Potomac Valor Healthcare, the contractor for the Copperas Cove clinic, currently provides health care for more than 165,000 Veterans in about 50 VA clinics across the country.

“What makes us different is our company is led by not only service-disabled Veterans, but also by physicians,” said Scott C. Wise M.D., M.B.A., Potomac Valor Healthcare president & CEO.

PCS, the contractor for the Killeen clinic, opened its first primary care clinic in Dallas in 2014 and now operates 10 VA clinics in the U.S. and U.S. Virgin Islands.

“We are excited about the opportunity to serve Veterans in the Killeen area,” said Derrick Love-Jones, PCS president & CEO, a nurse practitioner, and a service-disabled Veteran.

