Repeating weather through Saturday before rain arrives with a cold front!

The weather forecast for the next few days across Central Texas will be the same pretty much each and every day through Saturday. Just like on Wednesday, we’re expecting to see mostly cloudy to overcast skies this morning with maybe some isolated mist or a stray sprinkle. While the morning sprinkle chances drop out of the forecast Friday and Saturday, the midday and afternoon forecast stays the same today, tomorrow, and Saturday; at least partial sunshine returns in the afternoon as highs warm into the mid-to-upper 80s. Wednesday’s gusty south winds as high as 40 MPH will gust as high as around 35 MPH Friday and Saturday but may only gust near 30 MPH today. While we’ll start out with the same weather Sunday morning and into the afternoon, an approaching cold front is going to bring us much needed rain chances.

The rain chances with Sunday’s front continue to remain high and confidence remains high that everyone will see at least a bit of precipitation. The latest data coming in on Sunday’s front is good news for us. We’re seeing signs that the cold front will not only take it’s time to move through and allow more much needed rain to fall, but the highest rainfall totals are expected near and especially west of I-35 where rain has been extremely rare for the last 6 months. Most of the daytime hours Sunday will be dry but late in the afternoon and especially after sunset, we’ll start to see the influence of the front as scattered showers and non-severe storms arrive. The heaviest rain looks to arrive overnight as the front slides through, but scattered light-to-moderate rain may continue into Monday even after the front clears the area. We may not be completely rain free until Monday night or even early Tuesday! The highest totals, potentially an inch or more, should be found near and west of I-35. Totals east of I-35 may approach an inch in spots too, but widespread totals should stay below an inch. After the front clears, we’ll be gearing up for seasonably cool conditions with highs in the 70s on Tuesday with a quick warm up late next week.

