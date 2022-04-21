Advertisement

Texas Border Patrol agents capture migrants being smuggled in hay stacks

Border Patrol agents stationed in the Rio Grande Valley Sector captured 13 undocumented...
Border Patrol agents stationed in the Rio Grande Valley Sector captured 13 undocumented immigrants who were being smuggled into the United States in a cattle trailer hidden within a load of hay stacks.(U.S. Border Patrol)
By Joe Villasana
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
EDINBURG, Texas (KWTX) - Border Patrol agents in South Texas captured 13 undocumented immigrants who were being smuggled into the United States in a cattle trailer hidden within a load of hay stacks.

On April 19, 2022, the agents and a K-9 unit responded to a suspected smuggling attempt near Alton, Texas.

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) troopers pulled over the driver of a Dodge pickup hauling a cattle trailer.

The troopers pulled the driver over because they suspected the cargo of having a concealed compartment.

A K-9 alerted Border Patrol to 13 migrants hidden under bales of hay in an enclosed wooden compartment.

The Border Patrol said the unventilated compartment forced the migrants to sit with their knees to their chest and their head bowed over and down.

The driver was attempting to smuggle the migrants through the Falfurrias checkpoint.

“This smuggling tactic placed the migrants lives at further risk due to the excessive heat in the compartment and approximately one-hour travel time to the checkpoint,” the Border Patrol said.

DPS took custody of the driver and two other suspects and charged them with alien smuggling. The suspected smugglers were not identified.

The undocumented migrants in custody are nationals of Central American countries.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

