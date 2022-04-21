Advertisement

Texas woman drops lawsuit claiming Jerry Jones is her father

FILE - Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is seen on the field before an NFL football game...
FILE - Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is seen on the field before an NFL football game between the New York Giants and the Cowboys on Dec. 19, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J.(Corey Sipkin | AP Photo/Corey Sipkin, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
DALLAS (AP) — A 25-year-old Texas woman who sued Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, alleging he is her biological father, has dropped her lawsuit.

Alexandra Davis said in court papers filed Wednesday that she now wants genetic testing to verify her claim, The Dallas Morning News reported.

“Alexandra has just decided that she wants to go ahead and proceed with parentage and DNA testing,” said Jay Gray, one of Davis’ lawyers. “She wants to remove any doubts that Jerry’s her father.”

Jones’ attorneys had asked in court filings that the suit be dismissed but did not address the paternity claim. A representative for Jones declined to comment.

The lawsuit alleged that Jones had a relationship with Davis’ mother, Cynthia Davis, who was working as a ticket counter agent for American Airlines in Little Rock, Arkansas, at the time. Alexandra Davis was born in 1996.

Davis and her mother reached a settlement in which Jones would support them financially as long as they didn’t publicly identify him as her father, according to court documents. At the time of the agreement in 1998, Jones denied he was the father.

Jones and his wife, Gene, married in 1963. They have three children, and all have a front-office role with the Cowboys. Jerry Jones is the team president and general manager.

