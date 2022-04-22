Confidence increasing for a soggy Monday

A few areas of drizzle are possible in the mornings over the weekend, but it won’t amount to much. In fact, most of the weekend is dry, windy, warm, and cloudy. Saturday afternoon will provide more sunshine than Sunday afternoon as clouds build in Sunday ahead of our next cold front. Until the front arrives, we’re expecting no major weather changes from one day to the next. Morning temperatures Saturday, and Sunday will start out in the upper 60s and low 70s with mostly cloudy skies and maybe some isolated drizzle. Highs will be in the mid-80s this weekend. Winds will actually get a little stronger over the weekend as that front gets closer, with gusts up to 40mph possible on Saturday. Some rain might be around after 4 p.m. on Sunday for some areas NW of Waco, Temple, Killeen, but most stay dry until the overnight hours with rain chances peaking on Monday. Even with the humidity back in place, most of Central Texas remains under a Burn Ban. You can check area burn bans here.

This next cold front will be slow-mover and that’s actually a good thing for our rain chances. With plenty of moisture to work with, we could see about half an inch to an inch area-wide, with multi-inch totals in some spots. We really need this rain, especially with the undersupply of rain we’ve seen lately. Rain chances peak on Monday as our next front oozes through the area, which looks to bring our best shot at much-needed rainfall over the next 7 to 10 days. Still some details to finetune and hash out over the weekend, so make sure to download the free, KWTX weather app for the most up-to-date details on the incoming rain.

Monday is soggy, but the rain is gone by Tuesday. A few cooler days will be around with highs in the 70s for Monday and Tuesday of next week, but warmer-than-normal temperatures return again late in the week. An early look at next weekend shows it could be even warmer than this weekend with highs in the low 90s.

