Dallas-area man seeks deferred probation after drive-by shootings that wounded Axtell woman

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Dallas-area man who wounded a sleeping woman after he fired a gun into several homes in the Axtell area last year pleaded guilty Friday to an aggravated assault charge.

Prosecutors recommended that Marcus Lee Broomfield, 20, of Seagoville, be placed on deferred probation in exchange for his guilty plea to the second-degree felony charge.

Judge Thomas West of Waco’s 19th State District Court ordered a presentence background investigation and set sentencing for July 1.

Members of the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office Lone Star Fugitive Task Force arrested Broomfield after reports of drive-by shootings near Beaver Lake Road and Old Mexia Road in July 2020.

Sheriff Parnell McNamara said Broomfield fired multiple shots from a gun that later was determined to be stolen after he left BSR Cable Park, a water park in the Axtell area.

McNamara said a woman in her late 60s was in bed sleeping when “bullets riddled her home.” She suffered a superficial wound and her home was struck at least four times. Other homes in the area also were struck multiple times but no other injuries were reported, McNamara said.

Broomfield remains free after posting $25,000 bond.

