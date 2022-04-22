Enough fentanyl to kill 500,000+ people seized in Ohio

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Coordinated drug busts netted 340 grams of meth and an amount of fentanyl that can kill more than 500,000 people, according to Butler County Sheriff Jones.

Around 5 p.m. Thursday, a trio of law enforcement agencies executed drug search warrants at two properties.

One search warrant was for a home on Roosevelt Avenue, near Marshall Road South, in Middletown. The other was at a home in Sharonville at the end of Timber Ridge Lane, the sheriff’s office explained.

While searching the homes, Sheriff Jones said they found 340 grams of meth and three pounds of fentanyl. The sheriff said that amount of fentanyl “can kill over 500,000 people.”

Along with the drugs, law enforcement seized $9,700 in cash, the sheriff added.

Law enforcement arrested Shawn Lattimore, 29, of Sharonville, on a felony drug possession charge, according to Sheriff Jones.

“We will continue to work with our partners in law enforcement to get these dealers behind bars and drugs off our streets,” the sheriff said.

The Butler County Undercover Regional Narcotics Task Force worked together with the FBI and Middletown police to execute the drug search warrants.

