Good News Friday: April 22, 2022

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Congratulations to Brodie Fisher and Matti Dixon from Oglesby High School. They are going to state for 1A golf. The girls’ team tied for third place, but lost in a tie breaker. Good efforts all around!

Killeen ISD has three terrific teams to shout out. First up is Ellison High’s symphonic band and their fantastic director, Tim Young. Next is Harker Heights symphonic band directed by the amazing Lisa Cazares. Lastly, KHS’ concert band received a superior rating on stage under Justin Cooperman.

There was a great turnout at Travis Science Academy, which is an international baccalaureate school. 8th grade students presented their IB community service projects that covered topics on water pollution, human trafficking, and mental health. Foster Love Bell County even stopped by to pick up student donations!

Congratulations to the Copperas Cove ISD employees of the year! Both the elementary, and secondary teachers of the year will represent the district at the Region 12 Teacher of the Year contest!

