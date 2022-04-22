Advertisement

Never mind: Houston robber caught by surprise when potential victim also pulls out gun

Anyone with information is to contact the Houston Crime Stoppers
Anyone with information is to contact the Houston Crime Stoppers(Houston Police Department)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 8:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - A would-be armed robber in Houston was stunned when the employee of a used car lot took out a weapon and instead decided to run out of the business.

Police said two men drove into a car dealership around 5 p.m. March 21 in the 7300 block of Gulf Freeway. One of them walked up to an employee asking to test drive a car and they walked inside an office.

According to police, when the employee sat in his chair he noticed the suspect pull up his shirt and grab a gun. This led the employee to grab his gun, which the suspect saw, and stated “No!”

The suspect then turned around, walked out of the office and took off running.

The second suspect driving a four-door Mercedes also fled from the parking lot.

One of the suspects is described as a Black man that is 28 to 40 years old, 5′7 to 5′9 tall and 250 pounds who was seen wearing a gray hoodie and black pants.

The driver is described as a Black man driving a black Mercedes with temporary plates.

Anyone with information is to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Department of Public Safety recruit graduation class on April 7th, 2011 in Austin, Texas
Texas state troopers told to slim down waistline or face consequences: report
Clifton resident Julie Kross gave KWTX permission to use photos of her daughter, Maya, who...
Clifton Police charge 2 teens after girl was lured to park, assaulted while group watched and recorded video
KWTX obtained this image of one of the two women accused of stealing meat from a Temple, Texas...
Women accused of stealing more than $2K in meat from Temple H-E-B
FILE
Texas is having a tax free weekend for emergency supplies ahead of severe weather season
Miriam Rios, 6, was found unconscious and dangling upside down from a cedar tree where the wind...
Central Texas girl found dangling from cedar tree after tornado in critical condition

Latest News

Texas contracted with The Refuge in Bastrop to provide residential treatment for child...
Bastrop shelter caretaker accused of exploiting girls was fired from previous job for misconduct with children
Blake Seale
North Texas man arrested for “revenge porn”
Kimberlyn Ann Snider, a principal at Neches Elementary school, was indicted by an Anderson...
East Texas ISD board hires replacement for indicted elementary school principal
The City of Killeen is looking into making rule changes for where people can set up short-term...
Seeing potential revenue stream, Killeen weighs short-term housing change