Houston woman remains missing, authorities still searching

Felicia M. Johnson, 24,
Felicia M. Johnson, 24,(Houston Police Department)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Houston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in searching for Felicia Marie Johnson, 24, who was last seen April 15.

Johnson was last seen leaving Cover Girls Night Club in the 10300 block of West Little York Road.

She is described as having long black hair, it may be curly or straight, brown eyes and a dark complexion. She has a large tattoo of a butterfly and two roses on her right shoulder.

It is unknown what clothing Felicia was wearing at the time of her disappearance.

Missing Felicia Marie Johnson, 24, flyer
Missing Felicia Marie Johnson, 24, flyer(Texas Equu Search)

In an article by KHOU, the family called police and hired a private investigator, who the family says found her cell phone about 15 minutes away from the club.

Texas EquuSearch spent hours Tuesday scouring the area where Felicia’s phone was found, according to KHOU.

Anyone with information is to contact the Houston Police Department at (832) 394-1840 or Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.

