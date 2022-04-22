Advertisement

Man charged in killing of woman stabbed 55 times, found in duffle bag

David Bonola, 44, was arrested on multiple charges, including second-degree murder, in...
David Bonola, 44, was arrested on multiple charges, including second-degree murder, in connection with the death of Orsolya Gaal, 51.(Spectrum News NY1 via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (CNN) - A handyman has been charged with murder in the death of a woman found stuffed in a duffel bag in a New York park.

David Bonola, 44, was arrested Thursday on multiple charges, including second-degree murder, in connection with the death of Orsolya Gaal, 51.

Investigators say Bonola was a former handyman who worked for Gaal at her home in Forest Hills.

They also say the pair were having an intimate affair.

Gaal was stabbed 55 times. Police say Bonola stuffed her body into her son’s hockey bag before disposing of it in a nearby park.

“Mr. Bonola is a handyman who was employed by Mrs. Gaal. They have been having an intimate affair for approximately two years,” said NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig in a news conference. “He is either let in voluntarily or he uses a key he has knowledge about hidden in the barbecue. A heated argument ensues between the two in the basement. A knife is brandished, a violent struggle ensues, resulting in our victim being stabbed ruthlessly and brutally in excess of 55 times, causing her demise.”

NYPD detectives say Bonola confessed to the crime after he was arrested early Thursday morning. Detectives were canvassing the area of the crime scene Wednesday night when they observed Bonola, who appeared to be injured.

Investigators say his hand was heavily bandaged because of the cuts he suffered in the attack.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Department of Public Safety recruit graduation class on April 7th, 2011 in Austin, Texas
Texas state troopers told to slim down waistline or face consequences: report
Clifton resident Julie Kross gave KWTX permission to use photos of her daughter, Maya, who...
Clifton Police charge 2 teens after girl was lured to park, assaulted while group watched and recorded video
KWTX obtained this image of one of the two women accused of stealing meat from a Temple, Texas...
Women accused of stealing more than $2K in meat from Temple H-E-B
Brian May
Waco sex offender arrested after he is recorded in YouTube video by man posing as girl
Miriam Rios, 6, was found unconscious and dangling upside down from a cedar tree where the wind...
Central Texas girl found dangling from cedar tree after tornado in critical condition

Latest News

According to the Bedford Police Department, Jordin Roache, 21, was sentenced to 10 years in...
Man gets 10 years in prison for first-degree murder of 14-year-old girl
In audio provided by the New York Times, House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy says former President...
McCarthy: Trump bears responsibility for Jan. 6
A Florida man is recovering after being saved from a burning car by two deputies. (Charlotte...
WATCH: Florida deputies rescue man trapped in burning car
FILE - This frame grab image from video, shows a Taliban fighter standing guard outside the...
Death toll in Afghan mosque, school bombing rises to 33, Taliban say
Masks still offer protection, even if you're the only one wearing one.
Masks still offer protection even if you're the only person wearing one