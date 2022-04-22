Advertisement

Man gets 10 years in prison for first-degree murder of 14-year-old girl

By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BEDFORD, Texas (Gray News) - A Texas man pleaded guilty Thursday to the first-degree murder of a 14-year-old girl and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

According to the Bedford Police Department, Jordin Roache, 21, reached a plea deal for the 2017 murder of Kaytlynn Cargill. Roache has been incarcerated since his arrest in 2017.

Cargill was reported missing from her apartment complex on June 19, 2017. The next day, police identified Roache, who was 16 at the time, as a possible suspect after witnesses said they saw Cargill with him the day she disappeared.

The following day, Cargill’s body was found in a landfill. During investigation, detectives said they found several pieces of evidence that lead to Roache’s arrest, including Cargill’s DNA and blood in the apartment he was living in at the time.

Bedford police said the case experienced several delays caused by various factors, including the COVID-19 pandemic.

Roache was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in prison. Following his sentencing, he was transferred to the Texas Department of Corrections.

Bedford Police Chief Jeff Williams said in a statement that Roache’s sentencing was a long time coming.

“We’re grateful for the hard work and countless hours put in by Bedford police officers, detectives and forensic investigators, along with the prosecutors from the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office,” Williams said. “The Cargill family remains in our thoughts as we reach the conclusion of this tragic case.”

