McMurry honors former BU coach Grant Teaff with statue

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - McMurry University honored the powerful legacy of distinguished alumnus Grant Teaff on Friday unveiling a statue.

Teaff was a former football standout at McMurry before becoming the program’s head coach in 1960. He later went on to a Hall of Fame coaching career at Baylor University and continues to influence many lives through his legacy on and off the field.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.