McMurry honors former BU coach Grant Teaff with statue
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - McMurry University honored the powerful legacy of distinguished alumnus Grant Teaff on Friday unveiling a statue.
Teaff was a former football standout at McMurry before becoming the program’s head coach in 1960. He later went on to a Hall of Fame coaching career at Baylor University and continues to influence many lives through his legacy on and off the field.
