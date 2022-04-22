Advertisement

McMurry honors former BU coach Grant Teaff with statue

Grant Teaff
Grant Teaff(McMurry)
By Darby Brown
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - McMurry University honored the powerful legacy of distinguished alumnus Grant Teaff on Friday unveiling a statue.

Teaff was a former football standout at McMurry before becoming the program’s head coach in 1960. He later went on to a Hall of Fame coaching career at Baylor University and continues to influence many lives through his legacy on and off the field.

