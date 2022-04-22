Advertisement

North Texas man arrested in ‘revenge porn’ case

By Caroline Cluiss
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 7:39 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A Murray county man was recently arrested for sharing a woman’s nude photos.

It’s called revenge porn, and research shows one in twelve adults have been victims of it.

But a Texoma victim said it still feels isolating.

She asked to stay anonymous for this story, because it’s already caused irreparable damage in her life.

“I couldn’t tell my parents about it,” the victim said. “I couldn’t tell my family about it, because then you have to explain the entire situation and that’s not something I was really ready to go through. I’m already going to have to deal with those photos being shown in court.”

15 to 30-year-olds are most likely to be threatened by exposing nude photos, according to the Data and Society Research Institute.

“It started in November of last year, which caused a huge blow up between my husband and I,” the victim said. “And we’ve spent months working in therapy trying to get past this. I lost my job cause I worked with the public. I lost my job cause I worked with children.”

Blake Seale was arrested for publishing or threatening to publish the victim’s nudes, which is a felony in Texas.

He and the alleged victim were in a relationship years ago.

The victim said Seale works as a boudoir photographer.

“I’m sure there are tons of people who have gone through this very same thing,” the victim said. “You do have a voice, and you do have an opportunity and please reach out to your local agencies.”

Texas law states even if the person in the photo sent the pictures, took the pictures, or knew they were being taken, it still doesn’t make publishing or sharing the photos legal without the victim’s consent.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Department of Public Safety recruit graduation class on April 7th, 2011 in Austin, Texas
Texas state troopers told to slim down waistline or face consequences: report
Clifton resident Julie Kross gave KWTX permission to use photos of her daughter, Maya, who...
Clifton Police charge 2 teens after girl was lured to park, assaulted while group watched and recorded video
KWTX obtained this image of one of the two women accused of stealing meat from a Temple, Texas...
Women accused of stealing more than $2K in meat from Temple H-E-B
Brian May
Waco sex offender arrested after he is recorded in YouTube video by man posing as girl
Miriam Rios, 6, was found unconscious and dangling upside down from a cedar tree where the wind...
Central Texas girl found dangling from cedar tree after tornado in critical condition

Latest News

Felicia M. Johnson, 24,
Authorities in Houston continue search for missing woman
Students on the Temple Youth Advisory Commission working to implement new programs in city.
Temple Youth Advisory Commission working to make difference in city
Waco has seen benefits since becoming a music friendly community nearly two years ago, Harker...
Music Friendly Community designation helpful for local cities
Texas' explosive growth is increasing home prices — and their taxable values. As residents...
As Texas home values skyrocket, state officials wrestle with how to slow property tax increases
Harker Heights hoping to earn music friendly designation to support local artists.
Area city hoping for music friendly designation