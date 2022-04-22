North Texas man arrested in ‘revenge porn’ case

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A Murray county man was recently arrested for sharing a woman’s nude photos.

It’s called revenge porn, and research shows one in twelve adults have been victims of it.

But a Texoma victim said it still feels isolating.

She asked to stay anonymous for this story, because it’s already caused irreparable damage in her life.

“I couldn’t tell my parents about it,” the victim said. “I couldn’t tell my family about it, because then you have to explain the entire situation and that’s not something I was really ready to go through. I’m already going to have to deal with those photos being shown in court.”

15 to 30-year-olds are most likely to be threatened by exposing nude photos, according to the Data and Society Research Institute.

“It started in November of last year, which caused a huge blow up between my husband and I,” the victim said. “And we’ve spent months working in therapy trying to get past this. I lost my job cause I worked with the public. I lost my job cause I worked with children.”

Blake Seale was arrested for publishing or threatening to publish the victim’s nudes, which is a felony in Texas.

He and the alleged victim were in a relationship years ago.

The victim said Seale works as a boudoir photographer.

“I’m sure there are tons of people who have gone through this very same thing,” the victim said. “You do have a voice, and you do have an opportunity and please reach out to your local agencies.”

Texas law states even if the person in the photo sent the pictures, took the pictures, or knew they were being taken, it still doesn’t make publishing or sharing the photos legal without the victim’s consent.

