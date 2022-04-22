Advertisement

Pope clears schedule for medical checks on painful knee

Pope Francis hoists the Gospel book during a Chrism Mass inside St. Peter's Basilica, at the...
Pope Francis hoists the Gospel book during a Chrism Mass inside St. Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican, Thursday, April 14, 2022. During the mass the Pontiff blesses a token amount of oil that will be used to administer the sacraments for the year.(AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 5:38 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis has cleared his schedule to undergo medical checks on his right knee. Strained ligaments have made walking, standing and getting up from his chair increasingly difficult and painful.

Francis’ mobility has been greatly curtailed of late, with his already pronounced limp from sciatica seemingly aggravated.

He had to bow out celebrating the Easter Vigil last weekend, struggled through Easter Sunday Mass and now frequently walks with a shuffle and the assistance of an aide.

The Vatican spokesman said Friday that Francis was undergoing medical checks within the city state, not at an external hospital. Francis has long undergone regular sessions of physiotherapy to help with the sciatica nerve pain.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Department of Public Safety recruit graduation class on April 7th, 2011 in Austin, Texas
Texas state troopers told to slim down waistline or face consequences: report
Clifton resident Julie Kross gave KWTX permission to use photos of her daughter, Maya, who...
Clifton Police charge 2 teens after girl was lured to park, assaulted while group watched and recorded video
KWTX obtained this image of one of the two women accused of stealing meat from a Temple, Texas...
Women accused of stealing more than $2K in meat from Temple H-E-B
Brian May
Waco sex offender arrested after he is recorded in YouTube video by man posing as girl
Miriam Rios, 6, was found unconscious and dangling upside down from a cedar tree where the wind...
Central Texas girl found dangling from cedar tree after tornado in critical condition

Latest News

A new law targets Disney.
Florida legislature bows to DeSantis on Disney, redistricting
FILE - A waiter hangs a picture of missing 3-year-old girl Madeleine McCann on a restaurant's...
Portugal identifies suspect in probe of missing British girl
President Joe Biden is using an Earth Day visit to Seattle to sign an executive order...
Biden order aims to protect old-growth forests from wildfire
FILE - In this April 8, 1998, photo, a worker drives a cart through a tunnel inside the Waste...
Report: Fire training, equipment lacking at US nuclear dump