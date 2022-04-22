Rain is on the way late this weekend

We’re rolling head-first into what will be another warm and mostly dry weekend across Central Texas. While most of the weekend shouldn’t see anything precipitation wise, we’re expecting an increase in rain chances late in the day Sunday and Sunday night as a cold front swings through Central Texas. Until the front arrives, we’re expecting no major weather changes from one day to the next. Morning temperatures today, Saturday, and Sunday will start out in the upper 60s and low 70s with mostly cloudy skies and maybe some isolated drizzle. As we roll through every day but Sunday, morning clouds will give way to some afternoon sunshine and highs reach the mid-80s. We’ll likely see a few more upper 80s today though with mostly mid-80s this weekend. We’re expecting morning clouds Sunday to maybe give way to some afternoon sunshine, but the close approach of a cold front may keep the clouds around for longer and may, by the end of the day, kick up some showers and thunderstorms.

The early week cold front is expected to stall Sunday night and then move through Monday which should keep most of the rain confined to Sunday night and mainly Monday. With the front now expected to stall out of our area, that likely means Central Texas won’t see as much rainfall as previously thought. Isolated storms could potentially form Sunday late-afternoon well in advance of the cold front. If storms manage to form late in the day, they could be strong with pocket-change hail, gusty winds, or maybe a stray tornado. Storms from North Texas will likely move in after sunset and bring us some scattered showers and storms before the front actually starts to push in Monday morning. Scattered off-and-on showers and storms will be around for most of the day Monday before the front clears the area to the south around sunset and the rain ends Monday night. Since the front stalls farther north, our rainfall totals have come down a touch. Most of the area will likely see less than an inch of rain with isolated higher totals possible near and west of I-35. After the rain exits early next week, cooler weather will be around Tuesday with highs staying in the 70s but warmer-than-normal temperatures return again late in the week.

