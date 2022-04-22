Advertisement

Rain is on the way late this weekend

By Sean Bellafiore
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 6:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We’re rolling head-first into what will be another warm and mostly dry weekend across Central Texas. While most of the weekend shouldn’t see anything precipitation wise, we’re expecting an increase in rain chances late in the day Sunday and Sunday night as a cold front swings through Central Texas. Until the front arrives, we’re expecting no major weather changes from one day to the next. Morning temperatures today, Saturday, and Sunday will start out in the upper 60s and low 70s with mostly cloudy skies and maybe some isolated drizzle. As we roll through every day but Sunday, morning clouds will give way to some afternoon sunshine and highs reach the mid-80s. We’ll likely see a few more upper 80s today though with mostly mid-80s this weekend. We’re expecting morning clouds Sunday to maybe give way to some afternoon sunshine, but the close approach of a cold front may keep the clouds around for longer and may, by the end of the day, kick up some showers and thunderstorms.

The early week cold front is expected to stall Sunday night and then move through Monday which should keep most of the rain confined to Sunday night and mainly Monday. With the front now expected to stall out of our area, that likely means Central Texas won’t see as much rainfall as previously thought. Isolated storms could potentially form Sunday late-afternoon well in advance of the cold front. If storms manage to form late in the day, they could be strong with pocket-change hail, gusty winds, or maybe a stray tornado. Storms from North Texas will likely move in after sunset and bring us some scattered showers and storms before the front actually starts to push in Monday morning. Scattered off-and-on showers and storms will be around for most of the day Monday before the front clears the area to the south around sunset and the rain ends Monday night. Since the front stalls farther north, our rainfall totals have come down a touch. Most of the area will likely see less than an inch of rain with isolated higher totals possible near and west of I-35. After the rain exits early next week, cooler weather will be around Tuesday with highs staying in the 70s but warmer-than-normal temperatures return again late in the week.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Department of Public Safety recruit graduation class on April 7th, 2011 in Austin, Texas
Texas state troopers told to slim down waistline or face consequences: report
Clifton resident Julie Kross gave KWTX permission to use photos of her daughter, Maya, who...
Clifton Police charge 2 teens after girl was lured to park, assaulted while group watched and recorded video
KWTX obtained this image of one of the two women accused of stealing meat from a Temple, Texas...
Women accused of stealing more than $2K in meat from Temple H-E-B
Brian May
Waco sex offender arrested after he is recorded in YouTube video by man posing as girl
Miriam Rios, 6, was found unconscious and dangling upside down from a cedar tree where the wind...
Central Texas girl found dangling from cedar tree after tornado in critical condition

Latest News

Sean's Friday Fastcast
fastcast baylor cloudy water river Brazos bridge stadium
Morning drizzle possible but a better chance for rain by the end of the weekend
KWTX Fastcast Images
Repeating weather through Saturday before rain arrives with a cold front!
Sean's Thursday Fastcast