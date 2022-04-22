Advertisement

Seeing potential revenue stream, Killeen weighs short-term housing change

The City of Killeen is looking into making rule changes for where people can set up short-term rental housing.(KWTX)
By Michael A. Cantu
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Lost revenue is partially prompting the City of Killeen to look into some changes to short-term rental houses.

Those are typically places like an Airbnb or other hotel alternatives. It is possible the city will allow more of in certain areas.

After a review it was estimated Killeen lost out on nearly $200,000 in tax revenue last year from short-term rentals.

Even though the rentals are not allowed in single-family neighborhoods, people are still posting them, booking them and making money.

“And obviously, the city’s interest, too – secondary – is lost revenue,” said Leslie Hinkle, the city’s director of community development. “We want that tax revenue.”

In order to get that revenue, the city is now looking into making changes to a previous rule.

A 2010 amended city ordinance prohibited rentals like Airbnb’s in many single-family neighborhoods. Now they want to re-think that.

“So everybody knows and there’s a level playing field for everyone,” said Hinkle.

Now, the city is tasked with finding a right fit that will not stop people from setting up short-term rentals, but will have a registration system of sorts.

Those could be similar to what is set up in places like College Station and Waco.

“It’s really to preserve the character of the single-family neighborhood and not let that become into pseudo-hotel subdivisions,” said Hinkle.

The issue of lost tax dollars is also something the city council raised during its Tuesday meeting, when presented with the short-term rental findings.

That money would be paid through the Hotel Occupancy Tax, which goes to places like the Killeen Civic and Conference Center and Killeen Arts Commission.

“Is there a way to get our money back, retroactively,” said Ken Wilkerson, a Killeen city council member asked during Tuesday’s meeting.

With a system in place, the city could be better set up to collect more tax dollars, Hinkle said.

It would also aid in setting up a compliance and safety standards. But all that could still take months to do, so nothing is set in stone yet.

“And I don’t want to create anything that we can’t enforce and that we can’t find a good balance for our community,” said Hinkle.

