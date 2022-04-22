Police obtain arrest warrants for women accused in $2K meat theft at H-E-B

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is asking the public for help locating two women who allegedly stole more than $2,000 in meat from a local H-E-B.

Police have issued warrants for Marchea Latonya Brooks, 40, and Latonya Thomas, 53.

WATCH: Two women were recorded as they fought with an H-E-B employee over a cart allegedly containing more than $2,000 in stolen meat products.

The alleged theft happened Friday, April 15 shortly after 3:30 p.m. at the store located in the 3000 block of S. 31 Street.

Police said a store employee initially noticed two women leaving the store with large quantities of unpaid meat products in a shopping cart.

Video footage obtained by KWTX shows a woman wearing an H-E-B shirt, in a parking lot, attempting to take back the shopping cart with meat products.

The suspect, however, continues to hold onto the cart and keeps loading meat products into the back of a white Chrysler 300 with paper plates 48632Z4.

The women were eventually able to get into the Chrysler 300 and are seen driving away.

“It was full of meat. A lot of meat,” said Gilberto Quintero, the man who recorded the footage from inside his car.

“Then they just drove off, like Bonnie and Clyde,” he said.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500.

You can also file an anonymous report by calling Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

