Advertisement

Police obtain arrest warrants for women accused in $2K meat theft at H-E-B

Police in Temple, Texas issued arrest warrants for LaTonya Thomas, 53, (LEFT) and Marchea...
Police in Temple, Texas issued arrest warrants for LaTonya Thomas, 53, (LEFT) and Marchea Latonya Brooks, 40, (RIGHT) in connection to the theft of more than $2,000 in meat at a local H-E-B.(Temple Police Department)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is asking the public for help locating two women who allegedly stole more than $2,000 in meat from a local H-E-B.

Police have issued warrants for Marchea Latonya Brooks, 40, and Latonya Thomas, 53.

WATCH: Two women were recorded as they fought with an H-E-B employee over a cart allegedly containing more than $2,000 in stolen meat products.

The alleged theft happened Friday, April 15 shortly after 3:30 p.m. at the store located in the 3000 block of S. 31 Street.

Police said a store employee initially noticed two women leaving the store with large quantities of unpaid meat products in a shopping cart.

Video footage obtained by KWTX shows a woman wearing an H-E-B shirt, in a parking lot, attempting to take back the shopping cart with meat products.

The suspect, however, continues to hold onto the cart and keeps loading meat products into the back of a white Chrysler 300 with paper plates 48632Z4.

The women were eventually able to get into the Chrysler 300 and are seen driving away.

“It was full of meat. A lot of meat,” said Gilberto Quintero, the man who recorded the footage from inside his car.

“Then they just drove off, like Bonnie and Clyde,” he said.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500.

You can also file an anonymous report by calling Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Department of Public Safety recruit graduation class on April 7th, 2011 in Austin, Texas
Texas state troopers told to slim down waistline or face consequences: report
Clifton resident Julie Kross gave KWTX permission to use photos of her daughter, Maya, who...
Clifton Police charge 2 teens after girl was lured to park, assaulted while group watched and recorded video
KWTX obtained this image of one of the two women accused of stealing meat from a Temple, Texas...
Women accused of stealing more than $2K in meat from Temple H-E-B
Brian May
Waco sex offender arrested after he is recorded in YouTube video by man posing as girl
Miriam Rios, 6, was found unconscious and dangling upside down from a cedar tree where the wind...
Central Texas girl found dangling from cedar tree after tornado in critical condition

Latest News

Marcus Lee Broomfield, 20, will be placed on deferred probation in exchange for his guilty plea...
Dallas-area man seeks deferred probation after drive-by shootings that wounded Axtell woman
A soldier from the 36th Infantry Division, Texas Army National Guard observes a section of the...
Texas National Guard soldier missing following rescue of migrants in Rio Grande
Texas Governor Greg Abbott and President Joe Biden
Texas sues to block Biden from lifting Title 42, pandemic-era health rule used to expel migrants
Felicia M. Johnson, 24,
Authorities in Houston continue search for missing woman