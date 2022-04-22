Texas National Guard identifies soldier missing following rescue of migrants in Rio Grande

EAGLE PASS, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas National Guard soldier assigned to Operation Lone Star who went missing following a rescue mission along the Rio Grande, has been identified as Texas Army National Guard Specialist Bishop E. Evans.

The Texas Military Department said in a statement it was working with multiple agencies to find the SPC Evans after he went missing on Friday morning following his efforts to rescue two migrants who appeared to be drowning while crossing the river from Mexico into the U.S.

According to the Texas Military Department, SPC Evans, 22, a field artilleryman from Arlington, Texas is assigned to A Battery, 4-133 Field Artillery Regiment in New Braunfels Texas and joined the Texas Army National Guard in May 2019.

He returned in fall of 2020 from a mobilization to Operation Spartan Shield in Kuwait. During this mobilization his dedication, talents and tactical prowess led his leadership to regularly assign him to operations in Iraq in support of Special Operations Forces for short periods of time, while then rotating back into Kuwait.

“The Texas Governor’s office continues to work with the Texas National Guard and other law enforcement agencies as they search for the missing soldier. Updates will be provided as additional details become available,” Governor Greg Abbott said.

A Fox News reporter initially reported a Texas Guard soldier died while trying to rescue migrants on the river and that a body had been recovered.

Following the tweet, the reporter issued a correction stating the body recovered was not the soldier’s and possibly belonged to a migrant.

In a statement the Texas Military Department stated, “We are aware of reports of a fatality, although those reports are inaccurate. The Texas Military Department, Texas DPS and Border Patrol are working rapidly to find the Soldier.”

