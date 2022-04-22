Advertisement

Texas National Guard soldier missing following rescue of migrants in Rio Grande

A soldier from the 36th Infantry Division, Texas Army National Guard observes a section of the...
A soldier from the 36th Infantry Division, Texas Army National Guard observes a section of the Rio Grande River at sunset. He was serving at the Texas-Mexico border in support of Operation Strong Safety on September 11, 2014.(Randall Stillinger / U.S. Army / CC BY 2.0)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAGLE PASS, Texas (KWTX) - A Texas National Guard soldier assigned to Operation Lone Star has gone missing following a rescue mission along the Rio Grande.

The Texas Military Department said in a statement it was working with the Texas Department of Public Safety and U.S. Border Patrol to rapidly find the soldier.

A Fox News reporter initially reported a Texas Guard soldier died while trying to rescue migrants on the river and that a body had been recovered.

Following the tweet, the reporter issued a correction stating the body recovered was not the soldier’s and possibly belonged to a migrant.

In a statement the Texas Military Department stated, “We are aware of reports of a fatality, although those reports are inaccurate. The Texas Military Department, Texas DPS and Border Patrol are working rapidly to find the Soldier.”

The name of the soldier has not been released as the investigation is ongoing.

