Texas National Guard soldier missing following rescue of migrants in Rio Grande

EAGLE PASS, Texas (KWTX) - A Texas National Guard soldier assigned to Operation Lone Star has gone missing following a rescue mission along the Rio Grande.

The Texas Military Department said in a statement it was working with the Texas Department of Public Safety and U.S. Border Patrol to rapidly find the soldier.

A Fox News reporter initially reported a Texas Guard soldier died while trying to rescue migrants on the river and that a body had been recovered.

BREAKING: Multiple sources tell me a Texas National Guard soldier has just drowned in the Rio Grande here in Eagle Pass while trying to save migrants in the water. Texas DPS confirms, and tells me a body has been recovered. I’m told a statement will be coming out soon. @FoxNews — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) April 22, 2022

Following the tweet, the reporter issued a correction stating the body recovered was not the soldier’s and possibly belonged to a migrant.

In a statement the Texas Military Department stated, “We are aware of reports of a fatality, although those reports are inaccurate. The Texas Military Department, Texas DPS and Border Patrol are working rapidly to find the Soldier.”

The name of the soldier has not been released as the investigation is ongoing.

